Waterford deaths and funerals - May 28
Waterford deaths and funerals
Bill McManus
Abbey Park, Ferrybank & formerly of Cleaboy & Mooncoin, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Paul’s Church on Friday followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery.
Stephen Raine
Garrarus, Tramore, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.
Kathleen BALDWIN (née Hughes)
Cliff Road, Tramore, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by Private Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on