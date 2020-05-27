Waterford deaths and funerals - May 28

Bill McManus

Abbey Park, Ferrybank & formerly of Cleaboy & Mooncoin, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Paul’s Church on Friday followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery.

Stephen Raine

Garrarus, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.

Kathleen BALDWIN (née Hughes)

Cliff Road, Tramore, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by Private Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.