Waterford deaths and funerals - May 27

Tom (Patrick) Rooney

Chapel Street, Tallow, Waterford / Hill-of-Down, Meath

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Ann Leahy

Meadowbrook, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.

Shelly Keohan

Childers Estate, Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.

Michael PRENDERGAST

Kealfoun, Fews, Waterford

In accordance with H.S.E. and government guidelines Michael's private funeral mass will take place in Fews Church on Wednesday (May 27th) followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bill McManus

Abbey Park, Ferrybank & formerly of Cleaboy & Mooncoin, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Paul’s Church on Friday followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery.