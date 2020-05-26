Waterford deaths and funerals - May 27
Waterford deaths and funerals
Tom (Patrick) Rooney
Chapel Street, Tallow, Waterford / Hill-of-Down, Meath
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Ann Leahy
Meadowbrook, Tramore, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.
Shelly Keohan
Childers Estate, Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
Michael PRENDERGAST
Kealfoun, Fews, Waterford
In accordance with H.S.E. and government guidelines Michael's private funeral mass will take place in Fews Church on Wednesday (May 27th) followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Bill McManus
Abbey Park, Ferrybank & formerly of Cleaboy & Mooncoin, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Paul’s Church on Friday followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery.
