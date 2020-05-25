Waterford deaths and funerals - May 26
Waterford deaths and funerals
Bridget Cahill (née Quinn)
Shepherd's Bush, London and formerly of Graiguearush, Fews, Kilmacthomas, Modeligo, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.
Eamonn O'Neill
Lisieux, Convent Road, Lismore, Waterford / Limerick
A private cremation will be held at this time and a memorial Mass will be celebrated in Abbeyside, Dungarvan, at a later date. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Limerick.
Tom (Patrick) Rooney
Chapel Street, Tallow, Waterford / Hill-of-Down, Meath
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Ann Leahy
Meadowbrook, Tramore, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.
Shelly Keohan
Childers Estate, Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
