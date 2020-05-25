Waterford deaths and funerals - May 25

Bridget Cahill (née Quinn)

Shepherd's Bush, London and formerly of Graiguearush, Fews, Kilmacthomas, Modeligo, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. #

Eamonn O'Neill

Lisieux, Convent Road, Lismore, Waterford / Limerick

A private cremation will be held at this time and a memorial Mass will be celebrated in Abbeyside, Dungarvan, at a later date. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Limerick.

Cliodhna Dillon

The Croft , Clarinwood, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only at 11am on Monday the 25th of May at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore.