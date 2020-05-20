Waterford deaths and funerals - May 21
Waterford deaths and funerals
Morgan O'Brien
Monvoy Valley, Tramore, Waterford / Rosslare Strand, Wexford
Funeral will take place privately.
Christopher (Chris) BROOKS
Gregaridda, Dunmore East, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East on Thursday, followed by private burial in Killea new cemetery. Family flowers only please. To view Chris’ funeral Mass, log on to the Killea Crooke & Faithlegg Facebook Page from 1pm.
Joseph (Joe) Bourke
Abbey Road, Carrick-Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny
In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will take place.
