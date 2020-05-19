Waterford deaths and funerals - May 20
Waterford deaths and funerals
Mary Coleman (née Mason)
Ballylynch, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral will take place privately.
Margaret (Rita) O'Meara (née Stack)
Pickardstown, Tramore, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.
Raymond (Tedzer) FOX
Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford
Private burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please. Due to H.S.E. guidelines Raymond’s funeral will be private to immediate family.
MARTIN (DARBY) WHELAN
Tycor Avenue and late of Trinity Square, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street followed by Private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Martin's funeral will pass his residence on Wednesday (May 20th) at 10.45am.
Kitty O'Neill (née Kirby)
Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford
In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Kitty on Wednesday, 20th May, walking from her home at 9.50am to the The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on