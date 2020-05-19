Waterford deaths and funerals - May 20

Mary Coleman (née Mason)

Ballylynch, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral will take place privately.

Margaret (Rita) O'Meara (née Stack)

Pickardstown, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.

Raymond (Tedzer) FOX

Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Private burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please. Due to H.S.E. guidelines Raymond’s funeral will be private to immediate family.

MARTIN (DARBY) WHELAN

Tycor Avenue and late of Trinity Square, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street followed by Private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Martin's funeral will pass his residence on Wednesday (May 20th) at 10.45am.

Kitty O'Neill (née Kirby)

Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Kitty on Wednesday, 20th May, walking from her home at 9.50am to the The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.