Waterford deaths and funerals - May 19

Denis Mullane

The German Road, St. John’s Pk, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 19th, at 10am, in the Sacred Heart Church, the Folly, followed by private burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Tony POWER

Killure Bridge Nursing Home and formerly of Tycor Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, followed by private burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

Tom KIRLEY

Foxrock, Dublin / Geashill, Offaly / Ring, Waterford

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Tom. The family thanks you for your understanding and support at this time. A memorial to celebrate Tom's life will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 19th, at 2pm on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-raheen

Mary Coleman (née Mason)

Ballylynch, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral will take place privately.

Carmel FLYNN

Bishopscourt, Grantstown, Waterford

Carmel’s funeral will be passing her residence on Tuesday 19th May at 10.40am. Private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private, please. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice. To view Carmel’s Funeral Mass log on to www.jbmparish.com from 11am.

Margaret (Rita) O'Meara (née Stack)

Pickardstown, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.

Raymond (Tedzer) FOX

Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Private burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please. Due to H.S.E. guidelines Raymond’s funeral will be private to immediate family.