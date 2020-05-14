Waterford deaths and funerals - May 15

BRIDGET (BIDDY) WALSH

Rushbrook, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Kill, Waterford

Private family funeral mass will take place in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill, Co. Waterford followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Biddy's funeral will pause at her home in Rathanny on Friday at 9.45am on route to Kill Church. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

DON JACOB

Powerscourt, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Don's funeral will pass his residence at 12.15pm on Friday. Private funeral mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Don's funeral mass will be available to view live at 12.30pm on Friday through the following link www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

RAY BARRY

Sweetbriar Lawn, Tramore, Waterford

Private funeral mass will take place in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by private burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore on Saturday.

Margaret (Peggy) Hickey (née Fahey)

Tickincor, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Saturday at 11.00am.

Mary Flynn (née Lynagh)

Willow Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Private funeral mass will take place on Saturday in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by private Cremation.

Helen COLEMAN (née Cosgrave)

Ballinteer, Dublin / Churchtown, Dublin / Waterford

Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral will take place.