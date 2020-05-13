Waterford deaths and funerals - May 14

Pamela JEPHSON (née Fletcher)

Prospect Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Following HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral service and burial will take place.

BRIDGET (BIDDY) WALSH

Rushbrook, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Kill, Waterford

Private family funeral mass will take place in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill, Co. Waterford followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Biddy's funeral will pause at her home in Rathanny on Friday at 9.45am on route to Kill Church. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

DON JACOB

Powerscourt, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Don's funeral will pass his residence at 12.15pm on Friday. Private funeral mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Don's funeral mass will be available to view live at 12.30pm on Friday through the following link www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

KAY GAULE (née O'SULLIVAN)

Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford

Kay's funeral will pass her residence at 9.45am on Thursday. Private funeral mass will take place in Butlerstown Church followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Kay's funeral mass will be available to view live at 10am on Thursday through the following link www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/buttlerstown