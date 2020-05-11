Waterford deaths and funerals - May 11

Martin (Muncher) Ryan

2 Ceannt Road & formerly of Shortcourse, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday, May 11th, at 12 noon, in Ballybricken Church, followed by private cremation.

Gary Power

Shanbally, Cappoquin, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Betty Hayes (née Croke)

Cannon Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

Paddy Fennessy

Glendeish, Lismore, Waterford

In keeping with Government guidelines Paddy's funeral will be private.

Margaret Clancy (née Russell)

Western Bay, Dungarvan, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Margaret's Funeral will take place privately.

JOSEPHINE (Josie) WELLS (née POWER)

The Comeraghs, Stradbally, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Josie's family and in the interest of public health, Cremation Service will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Maudie McLaughlin (née Walsh)

Walsh's Hotel, Cappoquin, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.