Waterford deaths and funerals - May 8

Richard Quinn

The Folly, Waterford

In view of government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.

Patricia McCarthy (née O'Brien)

Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.

James (Jim) Walsh

Lisleagh, Ballinamult, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Christopher (Christy) Wall

St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Christopher's life will be held at a later date.