Waterford deaths and funerals - May 8
Waterford deaths and funerals
Richard Quinn
The Folly, Waterford
In view of government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.
Patricia McCarthy (née O'Brien)
Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.
James (Jim) Walsh
Lisleagh, Ballinamult, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Christopher (Christy) Wall
St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford
In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Christopher's life will be held at a later date.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on