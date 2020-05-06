Waterford deaths and funerals - May 7

Noel Ahearne

Deerpark View, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ardfinnan, Tipperary

In accordance with present guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in Ballybacon Church, with burial afterwards in Fourmilewater Cemetery. Noel's funeral Mass will be livestreamed.

KATHLEEN (KALLIE) CARBERRY (née Power)

Whelans Bridge, Kilmeaden, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Private funeral mass will take place on Thursday (May 7th) in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner, Waterford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard Quinn

The Folly, Waterford

In view of government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.

Patricia McCarthy (née O'Brien)

Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.