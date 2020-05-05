Waterford deaths and funerals - May 5

John Hurton

Ballyheeney, Clashmore, Waterford

As in keeping with the current government guidelines, John's funeral will be held privately and a memorial Mass will be held when permitted.

David (Daithi) MOORE

Laherfineen, Innishannon, Cork / Faithlegg, Waterford

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines David’s Funeral will be private to immediate family.

Michael WHEELER

Ballytruckle Green, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Patricia Kelly (née Denn)

Raheny, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

A private family funeral will take place due to Government Restrictions regarding public gatherings and quarantining of overseas visitors.

Lynn Brennan

Crobally Heights, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.

Noel Ahearne

Deerpark View, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ardfinnan, Tipperary

In accordance with present guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in Ballybacon Church, with burial afterwards in Fourmilewater Cemetery. Noel's funeral Mass will be livestreamed.