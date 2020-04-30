Waterford deaths and funerals (May 1)
MAY THEY REST IN PEACE
Waterford Deaths and Funerals
Maureen Sutton (née Flavin)
Springmount, Tramore, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny
In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.
David (Davy) Brophy
Slievekeale, Waterford City, Waterford
Private funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church on Friday, followed by a private burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on