Waterford deaths and funerals (April 30)

JOSEPH (JOE) POWER

Slieveroe, Butlerstown, Waterford

Private funeral mass will take place in Butlerstown Church, Waterford on Thursday (April 30th) followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Timothy (Tim) Corbett

Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Wellington Bridge, Wexford

In keeping with government guidelines, Tim's funeral will be held in private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Maureen Sutton (née Flavin)

Springmount, Tramore, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.