Waterford deaths and funerals (April 29)

Currabaha West, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.

PATRICK (PADDY) FITZGERALD

Ardkeen Village and formerly of Pearse Park, Waterford City, Waterford

In accordance with Irish Government and H.S.E. guidelines Patricks private funeral mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford on Wednesday (April 29th), followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

Brendan Stewart

Carrenrush, Rathlee, Easkey, Sligo / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral will arrive to The Star of The Sea Church, Rathlee on Thursday for Requiem mass at 12noon followed by burial in Roslea cemetery, Easkey. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, Brendans` funeral mass and burial will be private to family only.A memorial mass to celebrate Brendans` life will be celebrated at a later date.

NICKY SHEEHAN

Formerly of Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford / Cherrymount, Waterford / Belfast, Antrim

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Mary SHANAHAN (née Lonergan)

Abby Park, Ferrybank, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass will be held in St. John's Church on Wednesday. DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, MARY’S FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

JOSEPH (JOE) POWER

Slieveroe, Butlerstown, Waterford

Private funeral mass will take place in Butlerstown Church, Waterford on Thursday (April 30th) followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Timothy (Tim) Corbett

Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Wellington Bridge, Wexford

In keeping with government guidelines, Tim's funeral will be held in private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.