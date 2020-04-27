Waterford deaths and funerals (April 28)
Waterford Deaths and Funerals
Nora WALSH (née McGtath)
Ballygarron, Dunmore East, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will be held In Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Tuesday.
Kevin Jordan
Village View, Clashmore, Waterford / Youghal, Cork
Due to current restrictions with public gatherings, Kevin's funeral will be private, his family would like to thank you for your consideration and understanding, a memorial Mass will take place when time allows.
Patrick HALLORAN (FACKEY O'MEARA)
Upper Yellow Road and formerly of Sheeps Lane, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Tuesday followed by Private Burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.
Mary Pauline Flynn (née O'Connell)
Currabaha West, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.
PATRICK (PADDY) FITZGERALD
Ardkeen Village and formerly of Pearse Park, Waterford City, Waterford
In accordance with Irish Government and H.S.E. guidelines Patricks private funeral mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford on Wednesday (April 29th), followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
