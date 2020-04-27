Waterford deaths and funerals (April 27)
MAY THEY REST IN PEACE
Waterford Deaths and Funerals
Catherine Murphy (née McHugh)
Beannacht, Gorteen, Ring, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford / Letterkenny, Donegal
Catherine's Funeral will take place privately.
Nicholas (Nicky) Kiely
St. Martin's Terrace and formerly George's Court, Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.
JAMES (JIMMY) POWER
Gaulstown, Butlerstown, Waterford
Private funeral Mass will take place in Butlerstown Church on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
Mary (Minnie) Fennell (née Keating)
Dungarvan, Waterford / Kilrossanty, Waterford
Funeral Mass will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
Nora WALSH (née McGtath)
Ballygarron, Dunmore East, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will be held In Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Tuesday.
Kevin Jordan
Village View, Clashmore, Waterford / Youghal, Cork
Due to current restrictions with public gatherings, Kevin's funeral will be private, his family would like to thank you for your consideration and understanding, a memorial Mass will take place when time allows.
Patrick HALLORAN (FACKEY O'MEARA)
Upper Yellow Road and formerly of Sheeps Lane, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Tuesday followed by Private Burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.
Mary Pauline Flynn (née O'Connell)
Currabaha West, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.
