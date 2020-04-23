Waterford deaths and funerals (April 24)

Andrew (Andy) Ellis

Portlaw, Waterford

Andy's funeral will take place, privately, on Friday, April 24, in St Molleran's Church, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by burial in at St Mary's Cemetery.

Paddy Whelan

South Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Paddy's Requiem Mass will take place privately.

Margaret (Peggy) Murray (née Meade)

Convent Street, Tallow, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Bridget O'Brien

Ferrybank, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations, Bridget's Requiem Mass will take place privately.

Bertie Nugent

Convent Street, Tallow, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

In keeping with government guidelines, Bertie's funeral will be private. There will be a memorial Mass at a later date.

Nora FITZGERALD (née Shine)

Keizer House, High Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Nora's funeral Mass was celebrated in the presence of her family on Wednesday the 22rd of April 2020 in Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford, followed by burial in The Holy Cross Church, Tramore. The family wish to express that their mother's funeral was beautiful and tranquil, even though extended family, friends & neighbours could not attend, due to HSE guidelines.