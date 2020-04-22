Waterford deaths and funerals (April 23)

Bernard HURLEY

Ardilea Downs, Mount Merrion, Dublin / Lucan, Dublin / Waterford

In accordance with government guidelines, funeral private with Mass transmitted by webcam from Booterstown Church at http://www.booterstownparish.ie/, on Thursday April 23rd at 11.30am, with interment immediately afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery Park.

WILLIAM (WILLIE) GREENE

Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford



Private Funeral Service will take place on Thursday followed by Private Cremation. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass will be private to the immediate family.

Andrew (Andy) Ellis

Portlaw, Waterford

Andy's funeral will take place, privately, on Friday, April 24, in St Molleran's Church, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by burial in at St Mary's Cemetery.

Brendan White

Roanmore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Please note that in line with H.S.E. and Government guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, Brendan’s funeral will be private.

Francis (Francie) Henry

Hazelwood, Belmont Park, Ferrybank, Waterford / Athlone, Roscommon

To follow best practice and guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic and with the support of the family, a private funeral will take place. A mass to celebrate the life of Francis will be held at a later date.

Paddy Whelan

South Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Paddy's Requiem Mass will take place privately.

Margaret (Peggy) Murray (née Meade)

Convent Street, Tallow, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.