Waterford deaths and funerals (April 22)
Waterford Deaths and Funerals
MARIE WHELAN (née Dunne)
Kilcohan Park and formerly of Belview and Tramore, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, the Folly, Waterford on Wednesday (April 22nd), followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Tramore, Co. Waterford.
Mary Walsh
Sacre Coeur, 4 Spring Villas, Tramore, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny
In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Wednesday (22nd) at St. Kevin's Church, Carrigeen.
Frank Murray
Cloughabreeda, Cahir, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford
Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday morning in St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Bernard HURLEY
Ardilea Downs, Mount Merrion, Dublin / Lucan, Dublin / Waterford
In accordance with government guidelines, funeral private with Mass transmitted by webcam from Booterstown Church at http://www.booterstownparish.ie/, on Thursday April 23rd at 11.30am, with interment immediately afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery Park.
WILLIAM (WILLIE) GREENE
Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral Service will take place on Thursday followed by Private Cremation. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass will be private to the immediate family.
Andrew (Andy) Ellis
Portlaw, Waterford
Andy's funeral will take place, privately, on Friday, April 24, in St Molleran's Church, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by burial in at St Mary's Cemetery.
