Waterford deaths and funerals (April 21)

Richard NICHOLSON

Manor Lawn and late of Hennessy's Road formerly of Waterford Crystal, Waterford City, Waterford

In keeping with Government guidelines, Bill's funeral will be private. There will be a memorial Mass at a later date. Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Tuesday (April 21st) followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass will be private to the immediate family.

WARREN CARROLL

Ballybeg Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Tuesday (April 21st) followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass will be private to the immediate family.

Thomas (Tom) Frisby

Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford

Funeral will pass through Marymount on the way to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for private Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 21st April, at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To View Jimmy's Mass and burial please click link below at 9.55. www.ferrybankparish.com.

MARIE WHELAN (née Dunne)

Kilcohan Park and formerly of Belview and Tramore, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, the Folly, Waterford on Wednesday (April 22nd), followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Tramore, Co. Waterford.

Mary Walsh

Sacre Coeur, 4 Spring Villas, Tramore, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Wednesday (22nd) at St. Kevin's Church, Carrigeen.

Frank Murray

Cloughabreeda, Cahir, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday morning in St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.