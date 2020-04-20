Waterford deaths and funerals (April 20)
Michael Sullivan
Strand Rd, Tramore, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.
Michael Wade
Pinewood Lawn, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford
Funeral will take place privately. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
Richard NICHOLSON
Manor Lawn and late of Hennessy's Road formerly of Waterford Crystal, Waterford City, Waterford
In keeping with Government guidelines, Bill's funeral will be private. There will be a memorial Mass at a later date. Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Tuesday (April 21st) followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass will be private to the immediate family.
WARREN CARROLL
Ballybeg Park, Ballybeg, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Tuesday (April 21st) followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass will be private to the immediate family.
Thomas (Tom) Frisby
Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford
Funeral will pass through Marymount on the way to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for private Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 21st April, at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To View Jimmy's Mass and burial please click link below at 9.55. www.ferrybankparish.com.
