Waterford deaths and funerals (April 17)

Helena (Lena) Foley (née O' Mahoney)

4 O'Donovan's Place, Cobh, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

A private family funeral will take place due to hse guidelines with regard to public gatherings. We thank you for your cooperation & understanding at this difficult time.

Christina (Chrissie) Barry (née Foley)

16. Bank Field, Lismore, Waterford

Christina’s Funeral will take place privately. Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

John O'Donoghue

Boolakiely, Cappoquin, Waterford

John’s Funeral will take place privately. Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Jimmy Searson

Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford

Funeral will pass through Marymount on the way to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for private funeral mass on Friday, 17th April, at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To View Jimmy's Mass and burial please click link below at 9.50 https://youtu.be/elEG8NJ1mi8

George Roch Perks

Woodbine Hill, Youghal, Cork / Waterford

A family service will take place for George, in keeping with current Government guidelines. The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time, and would love to have you use the condolence book link.

Anne Doherty (née Coady)

32 O'Mahony Ave, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Waterford

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place to protect the most vulnerable among us. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date to enable us to celebrate Anne's talented and colourful life together.