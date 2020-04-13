Waterford deaths and funerals (April 14)
MAY THEY REST IN PEACE
Waterford Deaths and Funerals
Mary Hallahan (née Power)
Childers Estate, Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Mary's Funeral will take place privately.
Maria Farrell (née Peters)
Cappoquin, Waterford / Araglen, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.
