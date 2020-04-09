Waterford deaths and funerals (April 10)

William Power

Beech Park, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.

Desmond Manahan (Junior)

Johnstown, Waterford City, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.

Carol Everett, Ballyneale, Clonea, Waterford

A Private Family Funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to covid 19 please use the online condolence page.

Denis Keane

Auburn Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cappagh, Waterford

A private Funeral Service will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Good Friday. This may be viewed online at http://www.churchservices.tv/clonmel at 10.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinameela Cemetery, Cappagh, Co Waterford.

MARY HODNETT (née Kelleher)

Jim Hurley Terrace, Clonakilty, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.