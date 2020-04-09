Waterford deaths and funerals (April 10)
MAY THEY REST IN PEACE
Waterford Deaths and Funerals
William Power
Beech Park, Tramore, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.
Desmond Manahan (Junior)
Johnstown, Waterford City, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and cremation will take place for family only.
Carol Everett, Ballyneale, Clonea, Waterford
A Private Family Funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to covid 19 please use the online condolence page.
Denis Keane
Auburn Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cappagh, Waterford
A private Funeral Service will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Good Friday. This may be viewed online at http://www.churchservices.tv/clonmel at 10.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinameela Cemetery, Cappagh, Co Waterford.
MARY HODNETT (née Kelleher)
Jim Hurley Terrace, Clonakilty, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
