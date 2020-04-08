Waterford deaths and funerals (April 9)

Emily Rimmer (née Best)

5 Pine Road, Woodlands, Portlaw, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Emily’s family and in the interest of public health. Cremation will take place privately. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joe Kiely

Coolagurtwee, Cappoquin, Waterford / Ballinamult, Waterford

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Joe's Funeral Liturgy and interment will take place privately.

Joseph Dunne

Finglas West, Dublin / Waterford

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

James (Jim) Rea

Cruachán, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ardmore, Waterford / Cork

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Jim’s family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Service will take place privately.

William Power

Beech Park, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.