Waterford deaths and funerals (April 9)
MAY THEY REST IN PEACE
Waterford Deaths and Funerals
Emily Rimmer (née Best)
5 Pine Road, Woodlands, Portlaw, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Emily’s family and in the interest of public health. Cremation will take place privately. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Joe Kiely
Coolagurtwee, Cappoquin, Waterford / Ballinamult, Waterford
In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Joe's Funeral Liturgy and interment will take place privately.
Joseph Dunne
Finglas West, Dublin / Waterford
Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.
James (Jim) Rea
Cruachán, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ardmore, Waterford / Cork
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Jim’s family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Service will take place privately.
William Power
Beech Park, Tramore, Waterford
In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on