Waterford deaths and funerals (April 8)

Patrick (Paddy) Hennessy

Closegate and Lower Yellow Road and late of Waterford Crystal, Waterford City, Waterford / Navan, Meath

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in Butlerstown Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Laurence (Patsy) O'Sullivan

Ballymacarbry, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Funeral arrangements will take place at a later date.

Margaret (Gretta) O'FARRELL (née Pollard)

Cove House, Lady's Cove, Dunmore East, Waterford / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Gretta's Private Funeral Mass will take place on Wedneday (April 8th) in Killea Church, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, followed by Private Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Miriam Kelly (née Curran)

Sweet Briar Park, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral will take place privately. Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the "Condolences" section.

Sr. Catherine Dunne

Religious of the Sacred of Mary, Huntstown Wood, Dublin 15, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford / Conahy, Kilkenny

Sr. Catherine's funeral will take place privately.

Edward Shine

Friary Street, Dungarvan, Waterford / Stradbally, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Edward’s family and in the interest of public health, cremation will take place privately.

Emily Rimmer (née Best)

5 Pine Road, Woodlands, Portlaw, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Emily’s family and in the interest of public health. Cremation will take place privately. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joe Kiely

Coolagurtwee, Cappoquin, Waterford / Ballinamult, Waterford

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Joe's Funeral Liturgy and interment will take place privately.