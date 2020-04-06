Waterford deaths and funerals (April 7)

William (Billy) Walsh

Woodstock, Coolroe, Portlaw, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Billy’s family and in the interest of public health. Funeral Mass and Cremation will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Colette McINERNEY (née O'Boyle)

Kings Channel, Waterford City, Waterford / Crossmolina, Mayo

A memorial service will be held at a later date once current HSE & Government guidleines are lifted to celebrate the life of Colette.

Edward (Eddie) KEANE

Abbey Park, Rathculiheen, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings the funeral mass for Eddie will be private to immediate family followed by private cremation. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies.

John Connors

George's Court, Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of John’s family and in the interest of public health, Burial will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Cecilia Beston-Curran (née Foley)

Shanakill, Aglish, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Patrick (Paddy) Hennessy

Closegate and Lower Yellow Road and late of Waterford Crystal, Waterford City, Waterford / Navan, Meath

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in Butlerstown Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Laurence (Patsy) O'Sullivan

Ballymacarbry, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Funeral arrangements will take place at a later date.