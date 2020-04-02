Waterford deaths and funerals (April 3)

Fr. Columban Heaney O.C.S.O.

Mount Melleray Abbey, Cappoquin, Waterford



Fr. Columban’s Funeral will take place privately due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable.

Phil Galvin,

1 Queen Street, Tramore, Waterford / Walsh Island, Offaly

Unfortunately at this time a private Funeral will take place in Walsh Island County Offaly. The family look forward to having everyone gather together for a memorial mass and celebration of Phil’s life at a later Date.

Kitty Ryan (née Crotty)

Summerhill, Waterford City, Waterford

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Carmel Lacey (née Casey)

Moolum, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Lisduggan, Waterford

A private funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use the online condolences if you would like to express your sympathy. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Anna Cuddihy (née Tobin)

Love lane, Tramore, Waterford

In view of the government restrictions on public gatherings at present, a private ceremony and burial will take place for family only. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her, Anna’s life will be held at a later date.