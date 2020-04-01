Waterford deaths and funerals (April 2)

Ann Marie O'Hara (née McMonagle)

Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, Waterford

Private Funeral Service will take place on Thursday followed by Private Cremation. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time. DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Maura Sullivan (née O' Leary)

Kilmagemogue, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Fr. Columban Heaney O.C.S.O.

Mount Melleray Abbey, Cappoquin, Waterford



Fr. Columban’s Funeral will take place privately due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable.