Waterford deaths and funerals (April 1)

Mona Halligan (née Corry)

Portobello, Dublin / Waterford

To protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends and allow Mona’s family to attend from abroad, no funeral service will take place at this time. We look forward to celebrating Mona’s life with family and friends at a Memorial Service at a later date. Please leave any personal messages for the family in the Condolences section below. All enquiries to Massey Bros Funeral Directors.

Anne ROE

Meneval Grove, Farmleigh, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Albert (Albie) RICHARDS

Marian Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time. DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Kathleen O'MAHONY (née McGrath)

Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19; with the support & agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of a condolence book.

Ann Marie O'Hara (née McMonagle)

Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, Waterford

Private Funeral Service will take place on Thursday followed by Private Cremation. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time. DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Tommy Harty

George's Court, Dungarvan, Waterford

In line with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Tommy’s Funeral Mass and interment took place privately.