Waterford club's tribute after death of former player

Waterford and District Junior League's Carrick United has paid tribute with "great sadness" to former player and committee member Tony Walsh following his passing.

Tony was a long-serving centre half, centre forward and later a goalkeeper, winning many trophies during a versatile career.

"Tony played with a calm, cool style and was a very popular character throughout his playing days," a tribute from the Carrickbeg club reads.

"Tony also served as a committee member for many years - his contribution and dedication to the club was there for all to see and greatly appreciated.

"Tony's passing is a shock to the community and he will be missed by all.

"To his wife Geraldine, sons Paul and Martin, daughter Vicky, grandchildren, and extended family and friends, Carrick United extend our sincerest condolences."