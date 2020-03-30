Waterford deaths and funerals (March 31)

Kathleen SARSFIELD (née Jacob), Marian Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book.

Mary KINLAN (née Chester), Doyle Street and late of Barrack Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday in Ballybricken Church, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book.

ERIC WINSPEAR, Pleasant Drive, Mount Pleasant, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday followed by Private Cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book.

Edward Hill, 11 Hillside, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, followed by private burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Margaret (Maggie) Walsh (née Fennessy), Deerpark, Ballysaggartmore, Lismore, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Elizabeth (Betty) Power, Portally, Dunmore East, Waterford

Funeral arrangements private.

Joseph (Joe) McKeon, Cudville, Nenagh, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and the H.S.E advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.