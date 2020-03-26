Waterford deaths and funerals (March 27)
John Rellis, Little Market Street Lane, Tramore, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in the The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank on Friday, 27th March, at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Solas Centre, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.
Tadgh KENNY, Viewmount, Waterford / Foxrock, Dublin
In line with government/H.S.E advice to ensure the safety of Tadgh’s family, his funeral will be private. Those of you who wish to attend his funeral service but cannot due to restrictions are welcome to leave a personal message for his family in the section below marked "condolences". All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors Rathfarnham on (01)406-1000.
Michael Cecil O'Leary
Pond Road, Tramore, Waterford
DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.
Carmel Kirby, Cathal Brugha Place, Dungarvan, Waterford
Funeral Mass will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Jimmy Harty
Ballinacourty, Ring, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Jimmy’s family and in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.
