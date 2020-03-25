Waterford deaths and funerals (March 26)

Dr. William (Bill) MOORE, Summerville Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.

AGNES (PAULINE) SLATTERY (née CONNOLLY)

Private Funeral and Interment will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff Lower, Co. Waterford. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book.

Eoin Sheehan, Kilcannon, Cappagh, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

There will be a private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, Eoin’s funeral will take place privately.

William John (Willie) Tobin, Feddaun, Mount Melleray, Cappoquin, Waterford

Willie’s Funeral will take place privately. Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

John Rellis, Little Market Street Lane, Tramore, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank on Friday, 27th March, at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Solas Centre, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

Tadgh KENNY, Viewmount, Waterford / Foxrock, Dublin

In line with government/H.S.E advice to ensure the safety of Tadgh’s family, his funeral will be private. Those of you who wish to attend his funeral service but cannot due to restrictions are welcome to leave a personal message for his family in the section below marked "condolences". All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors Rathfarnham on (01)406-1000.