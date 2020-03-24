Waterford deaths and funerals (March 25)

Kitty Roche (née Grant), Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am at St.Senan's Church, Kilmacow followed by burial after in adjoining cemetery. Due to government advise, mass is restricted to family, relatives and close friends. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot, can leave a personal message in the 'condolence' section below.

Bernie GRANT (née Jacob), Avondale Drive and formerly of Pearse Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly is private to family and relations followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

UNA COLLINS (née LAVERTY), Summerhill, Tramore, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, Co. Waterford on Wednesday (March 25th) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Dr. William (Bill) MOORE, Summerville Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.

AGNES (PAULINE) SLATTERY (née CONNOLLY)

Private Funeral and Interment will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff Lower, Co. Waterford. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book.

Eoin Sheehan, Kilcannon, Cappagh, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

There will be a private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, Eoin’s funeral will take place privately.