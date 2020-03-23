Waterford deaths and funerals (March 24)

Kitty Roche (née Grant), Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am at St.Senan's Church, Kilmacow followed by burial after in adjoining cemetery. Due to government advise, mass is restricted to family, relatives and close friends. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot, can leave a personal message in the 'condolence' section below.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'NEILL (née Doyle), Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford

Private funeral will take place on Tuesday. A memorial Mass will be held to honour Betty's life at a later date. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book.

Bernie GRANT (née Jacob), Avondale Drive and formerly of Pearse Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly is private to family and relations followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

UNA COLLINS (née LAVERTY), Summerhill, Tramore, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, Co. Waterford on Wednesday (March 25th) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.