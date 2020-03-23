Waterford deaths and funerals (March 23)

Richard (Dick) Doherty, Ballyrobin, Ferrybank, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford

Reposing at his residence for family only, Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Monday 23rd March in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ferrybank, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In light of Government Directives, please be advised that Mass in Sacred Heart Church Ferrybank will be restricted for family only.

DAVID SMYTH, John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford

Private funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd March in Christ Church Cathedral followed by burial immediately afterwards in Johns Hill cemetery. Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gatherings David's Funeral service will be Private to immediate family and relatives.