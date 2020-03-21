Waterford deaths and funerals (March 21)

Ellen (Nellie) Condon (née Wall)

The Nire, Ballymacarbry, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Ellen (Nellie) Condon (nee Wall) London and formerly of the Nire, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, died on 6th March 2020. Sadly missed by her family, relatives and friends.

May Ellen Rest in Peace

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday 20th March 2020 in St Helena’s Church, The Nire, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine Reilly (née Quill)

18 Ashley Court, Lismore, Waterford / Cork

REILLY; 18 Ashley Court, Lismore, Co. Waterford formerly of Rossmacowen, Co. Cork, and Watford, England. On 17th March 2020, sadly passed away at home Josephine (née Quill), wife of the late Thomas Reilly. She is greatly missed by her daughter Anne-Marie, brother Jeremiah, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Daisy, Lily and Holly, relatives, neighbours and friends

May She Rest In Peace.

There will be a private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, Josephine’s funeral will take place privately.

Michael Lombard

Clashmore, Waterford

Michael, peacefully, at St Vincents, Dungarvan Hospital. Beloved husband of Kit and much loved Dad of Shirley (O'Doherty), Micheál, Maura (Mulcahy) and Áine, sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Megan, Jack, Kyle, Ben, Bróna, Molly, Tiernan,Harry, Millie and Charlie, daughter-in-law Oes, sons-in-law Eamonn and Thomas, Áine's partner Greig, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral and burial private please, in keeping with current government best practice guidelines on Covid-19, please note that condolences and messages can be left on the condolence book section below. Kit and the family wish to thank you for your consideration and cooperation and a memorial Mass will take place for Michael when possible.

Baby Rory William Boland

Grantstown Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Will be sadly missed by his mother Roma, father Chris and sister Layla.

Private burial will take place tomorrow, Saturday, in Dunhill Cemetery. House private at all times please.

No flowers, donations in lieu to the Jack and Jill Foundation or Féileacáin.