Waterford deaths and funerals (March 20)

Michael Lacey

Tir Connell Avenue, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford



Mr. Michael Lacey, Tir connell Ave, Lismore Lawn, Waterford & formerly of Portlaw. Loving father of Frank, Damien, Stephen & Vanessa. Will be sadly missed by his brother Albert, daughters-in-law Caroline & Fiona, grandchildren Ciara, Orla, Bill, Shane, Alan, Stephen, Eli & Noah, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Private Funeral will take place on Saturday.

May he Rest in Peace

Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gatherings Michael's will be Private to immediate family and relatives.

Eithne Maura Kehoe (née Cantwell)

Circular Road, Dunmore East, Waterford



Mrs Eithne Maura Kehoe, Circular Road, Waterford. Sadly missed by her husband Billy, son William, daughters Louise & Rachel. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Coleman, Peter & John, sisters Shiela, Ursula, & Mary, daughter-in-law Rebecca, granddaughter Billie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in Killea Church followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY & RELATIVES.