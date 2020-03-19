Waterford deaths and funerals (March 19)

Philomena O'Connell (née Roche)

Ballinaparka, Aglish, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.

On 17th March 2020, peacefully, Philomena (Nee Roche), wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Johnny, James, Michael, Paul, Barry and Martin, daughters Geraldine Lynch and Ann Cahill, brother Tommy Roche, sister Breda O’Rourke, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Mary, and Sarah, son-in-law Patsy Lynch, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place privately.





Edward Kett

High Street, Stradbally, Waterford.

On 17th March 2020, in the loving and tender care of staff at CareChoice, Dungarvan. Predeceased by his wife Cynthia, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria and Anna, grandchildren Sean and Ryan, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Edward's family and in the interest of public health, the Funeral Mass will take place privately.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Desmond (Des) Hall P.D.

Ferryman’s House, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford

On 17th March 2020, peacefully, shortly after his 95th birthday. Desmond (Des) P.D., husband of the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving family Gill, Chris, Caroline and Michael.

Family funeral private. A memorial service will be held at a later date when Covid 19 allows.

No flowers, please.

Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

MARY FLYNN (née COLLOPY)

Bawndaw, Gracedieu, Waterford

Private funeral mass will take place on Friday at 10.00oc in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.

Ellen (Nellie) Condon (née Wall)

The Nire, Ballymacarbry, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Ellen (Nellie) Condon (nee Wall) London and formerly of the Nire, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, died on 6th March 2020. Sadly missed by her family, relatives and friends.

May Ellen Rest in Peace

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday 20th March 2020 in St Helena’s Church, The Nire, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.