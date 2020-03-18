Waterford deaths and funerals (March 18)

Mary Wall (née Whelan), Albert Street, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. The family can advise privately of the arrangements and the Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Donal McCarthy, Glendine Drive, Seapark, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Donal's family and in the interest of public health, the Funeral Mass will take place privately. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

TOMMY FLANAGAN, Riverstown, Tramore, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore. Please note that in best practice and in line with H.S.E. guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page.

Joanna (Nancy) DOHENY, Wilkin Court, Passage Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Requiem Mass on Thursday 19th March at 10.30am. in St. Joseph and Benildus Church, Newtown. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.