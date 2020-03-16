Waterford deaths and funerals (March 16)

HELEN (NELLIE) FITZGERALD (née O'BRIEN), Holy Ghost and Johns Hill, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 in Killea Church, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, NELLIE'S FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY, RELATIVES AND CLOSE FRIENDS.

John Coleman, Kent Terrace, Castlelyons, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E guidelines, and with the support of John's Family, we encourage no handshaking or use of books of condolence. This is in keeping with best practice available to date.

John Mullen, Hillside Drive, Crooke, Passage East, Waterford

Private Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday 17th March in St. John The Baptist Church Crooke, Passage East. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery. Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, John’s Funeral Mass will be private to immediate family only.

KEVIN COLFER, Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by burial in Dunhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to the Waterford Community Based Drug Initiative. DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, KEVINS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY, RELATIVES AND CLOSE FRIENDS