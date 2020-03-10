Waterford deaths and funerals (March 11)

MARTIN POWER, Ballingarry, Kill, Waterford, X42 KP70

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill, Co, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Liam) Fitzgerald, Emerald Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening, 10th March, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 11th March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Old Churchyard.

Nicholas (Nicky) Walsh, Sarsfield Terrace, Richmond Hill, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal on Thursday evening at 5.30pm from Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross to the Church of the Incarnation, Frankfield, Douglas. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine's Cemetery, Kilcully.

Mairéad Sheehan, Convent Street, Tallow, Waterford

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Tallow on Wednesday (March 11th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.45pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Tallow. Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 12th) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget (Biddy) Flynn, Gortnalaght, Leamybrien, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 11th March 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 12th March, at 11:00 a.m. in St Brigid’s Church, Kilrossanty, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Fitzgerald, Skibbereen Road, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal to St. Paul's Church at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to Temple Street Children's Hospital.