Waterford deaths and funerals (March 10)

Micheál Seosamh de Paor, Loiscearán Uachtar, An Sean-Phobal, Dungarvan, Waterford

Beidh an tórramh in Séipéal Breith na Maighdine Muire, An Sean-Phobal (X35 WE24) ar an Luan, 9 Márta óna 3 i.n le Paidreacha agus an Choróin Mhuire ar 7 i.n. Ceiliúrfar Aifreann na Marbh ag 11 r.n. ar an Mháirt 10 Márta i Séipéal Breith na Maighdine Muire sa Sean-Phobal le hadhlacadh tar éis an Aifrinn i Reilig na Cille.

Mary Mai Guilfoyle (née Nolan), 51 Ursuline Court and formerly of Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence, 51 Ursuline Court, of Monday (March 9th) from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (March 10th) at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. House Private on Tuesday morning.

Paul O'Daly, Whitechurch, Cappagh, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday, 9th March 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 10th March, at 11:00 a.m. in St. James’s Church, Ballinameela, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John (Chopper) Organ, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford



Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning 10th March at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Interment afterwards in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Josephine Regan (née Lyons), Glendine Drive, Seapark, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Monday evening, 9th March, from 7.30p.m. with Rosary at 9p.m. Reposing on Tuesday, 10th March, from 12 noon with removal at 2.15p.m. to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad, for Requiem Mass at 3p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rebecca Sheehan Bos, Derra Lower, Modeligo, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Monday evening, 9th March, from 5 p.m. with Service at 6.30 p.m. Cremation Service at 12 noon on Tuesday, 10th March, at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

MARTIN POWER, Ballingarry, Kill, Waterford, X42 KP70

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill, Co, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Liam) Fitzgerald, Emerald Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening, 10th March, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 11th March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Old Churchyard.