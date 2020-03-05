Waterford deaths and funerals (March 6)

Thomas Joseph (T.J.) O'MALLEY, Meadowbrooke, Tramore, Waterford / Navan, Meath / Westport, Mayo

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday, 5th March from, 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, 6th March, to The Church of The Holy Cross, Tramore for Requiem Mass 10.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Fr. Connie Kelleher P.P., Touraneena, Ballinamult, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Fr. Connie will lie in repose at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday afternoon, 6th March, from 3 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Touraneena. Requiem Mass for Fr. Connie will be offered on Saturday afternoon, 7th March, at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Dungarvan. Family flowers only, please.

Martin Roche, Ballylynch, Stradbally, Waterford, X42 P786

Reposing at his residence, Ballylynch, Stradbally (Eircode X42 P786) on Thursday, 5th March, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, 6th March, at 12:30 p.m. in The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha, followed by Cremation Service at 4:00 p.m. in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Kathleen Evans, Johns Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford on Friday the 6th of March for Requiem Mass at 10 am, followed by private family cremation.

Sylvie MURPHY (née Corlay), Warrenpoint, Down / Dunmore East, Waterford

Service of memorial in Kilbroney, Church of Ireland, Rostrevor, Co. Down on Thursday, 5th March, at 2pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford on Saturday, 7th March, at 12 noon. Private Cremation to follow. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The McMillan Trust and The Marie Curie Foundation.

John Paul (Johnny) McEvoy, Dominick Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday (March 5th) from 7.30pm until 8.30pm. Removal from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday at 9.30am to Ballybricken Church for Mass on arrival at 10.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Hutchinson (née Halley), Kennedy Park, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday the 6th of March for Requiem Mass at 12.30. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to The Parkinson foundation.

Jim Flynn, Kyne Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday, 6th March, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Edward (Ned) Coleman, McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday evening, 5th March, from 4.30 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Removal on Friday afternoon, 6th March, at 1.15 p.m. from his sister Geraldine O'Brien's home in Abbotts Close, Seapark, Abbeyside to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Power (née Smith), Riversdale & late of Roanmore Terrace, Waterford, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at 21 Belvedere Grove, Waterford Eircode X91DH2A on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.