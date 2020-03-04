Waterford deaths and funerals (March 5)

Kathleen Honey-Copper (née Power), Droitwich, Worcestershire and formerly of 20, Keating Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Rosary at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, 3rd March, at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, 4th March, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 5th March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Joseph (T.J.) O'MALLEY, Meadowbrooke, Tramore, Waterford / Navan, Meath / Westport, Mayo

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday, 5th March from, 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, 6th March, to The Church of The Holy Cross, Tramore for Requiem Mass 10.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

John Corbett, Curragh, Ardmore, Waterford

Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Wednesday from 6pm with Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Declan's Church, Ardmore followed by burial in the Round Tower Cemetery, Ardmore.

Martin SKELTON, Clarke Road, Cork Road, formerly of Pearse Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 4th March from 5pm. to 7pm. Prayers at 7pm. followed by Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th March at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Solas Centre. House Private.

Marie Kissane (née Feehily), John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford / Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr. Connie Kelleher P.P., Touraneena, Ballinamult, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Fr. Connie will lie in repose at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday afternoon, 6th March, from 3 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Touraneena. Requiem Mass for Fr. Connie will be offered on Saturday afternoon, 7th March, at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Dungarvan. Family flowers only, please.

Martin Roche, Ballylynch, Stradbally, Waterford, X42 P786

Reposing at his residence, Ballylynch, Stradbally (Eircode X42 P786) on Thursday, 5th March, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, 6th March, at 12:30 p.m. in The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha, followed by Cremation Service at 4:00 p.m. in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Kathleen Evans, Johns Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford on Friday the 6th of March for Requiem Mass at 10 am, followed by private family cremation.

Sylvie MURPHY (née Corlay), Warrenpoint, Down / Dunmore East, Waterford

Service of memorial in Kilbroney, Church of Ireland, Rostrevor, Co. Down on Thursday, 5th March, at 2pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford on Saturday, 7th March, at 12 noon. Private Cremation to follow. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The McMillan Trust and The Marie Curie Foundation.