Waterford deaths and funerals (March 4)

Kathleen Honey-Copper (née Power), Droitwich, Worcestershire and formerly of 20, Keating Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Rosary at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, 3rd March, at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, 4th March, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 5th March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elsie Queally (née Tobin), Coumaraglin, Kilbrien, Ballinamult, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday 3rd March from 4:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. followed by Removal at 7:30 p.m. to St. Patrick's Church, Kilbrien. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 4th March at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Kilbrien, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Dunabby House and to Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Thomas Joseph (T.J.) O'MALLEY, Meadowbrooke, Tramore, Waterford / Navan, Meath / Westport, Mayo

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday, 5th March from, 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, 6th March, to The Church of The Holy Cross, Tramore for Requiem Mass 10.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

John Corbett, Curragh, Ardmore, Waterford

Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Wednesday from 6pm with Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Declan's Church, Ardmore followed by burial in the Round Tower Cemetery, Ardmore.

Anastasia (Nancy) Murphy (née Sullivan), Willow Terrace, Lisduggan and late of the Jute Factory, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 4th) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank, Waterford. House private please.

Ellen Flavin, Queen Street, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Wednesday the 4th of March for Requiem Mass at 10am ,followed by interment in the Saint Declan’s cemetery.

Martin SKELTON, Clarke Road, Cork Road, formerly of Pearse Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 4th March from 5pm. to 7pm. Prayers at 7pm. followed by Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th March at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Solas Centre. House Private.

Marie Kissane (née Feehily), John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford / Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr. Connie Kelleher P.P., Touraneena, Ballinamult, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Fr. Connie will lie in repose at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday afternoon, 6th March, from 3 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Touraneena. Requiem Mass for Fr. Connie will be offered on Saturday afternoon, 7th March, at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Dungarvan. Family flowers only, please.