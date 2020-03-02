Waterford deaths and funerals (March 3)

Kathleen Honey-Copper (née Power), Droitwich, Worcestershire and formerly of 20, Keating Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Rosary at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, 3rd March, at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, 4th March, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 5th March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Doyle, Earlwood Estate, The Lough, Cork / Ardmore, Waterford

Removal at 8.00pm on Monday evening to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver's Cemetery, Model Farm Road.

John Foley, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny

John will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 2nd March, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 3rd March, at 10am, followed by private cremation.

Christy Dower, Kiladangan, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing on Monday evening 2nd March from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning 3rd March at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Elsie Queally (née Tobin), Coumaraglin, Kilbrien, Ballinamult, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday 3rd March from 4:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. followed by Removal at 7:30 p.m. to St. Patrick's Church, Kilbrien. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 4th March at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Kilbrien, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Dunabby House and to Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Thomas Joseph (T.J.) O'MALLEY, Meadowbrooke, Tramore, Waterford / Navan, Meath / Westport, Mayo

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday, 5th March from, 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, 6th March, to The Church of The Holy Cross, Tramore for Requiem Mass 10.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

John Corbett, Curragh, Ardmore, Waterford

Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Wednesday from 6pm with Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Declan's Church, Ardmore followed by burial in the Round Tower Cemetery, Ardmore.